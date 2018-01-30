Chester's Andrew Brady evicted from the Big Brother house

AFTER failing to win over Lord Sugar in The Apprentice, Chester’s Andrew Brady has left the Celebrity Big Brother House after failing to impress housemates and viewers.

The former project manager at Airbus in Broughton received the most nominations on the show and became the sixth person to be evicted.

Channel 5 viewers watched him exit the house last night before being grilled by host Emma Willis about the way he talked about women – echoing the laddish behaviour that put him in Lord Sugar’s sights on The Apprentice when it came time for him to say “You’re Fired”.

One woman in particular rubbed 26-year-old Andrew up the wrong way – Ann Widdecombe

Andrew and the former Tory MP clashed after Widdecombe suggested his mother and grandmother would disapprove of him rolling around with fellow housemate Shane Jenek.

Freshly evicted Andrew said his derogatory comments were "out of order".

"With me it's always been delivery - it's not what I say, it's how I say it,” he said.

"I get what they're saying and I take it on board.

"With people in there, everyone's got an agenda in some way.

"Some people want to take offence to some stuff to feel like they have reason to dislike someone.

"That was out of order - I'll hold my hands up and say it was out of order. To me anyone can say anything to me personally... but when you take loved ones into it..."

The former star of The Apprentice said the situation was made worse as he had wondered what his parents were thinking of him before Widdecombe suggested his family might be ashamed of his actions.

Later, Andrew was interviewed by Rylan Clark-Neal on spin-off show Big Brother's Bit On The Side.

When asked if he has spoken to his girlfriend Rachel Rhodes since leaving the house, Andrew grinned and mimed shooting himself in the head.

He said he has spoken to his friends and family but would rather “swerve” the question.

During his time in the house, Andrew formed a friendship with former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Courtney Act, also known as Shane Jenek. The hashtag #shandrew was created by Big Brother fans who enjoyed watching their friendship evolve.

Andrew was the first housemate to be voted out during the triple eviction, followed by Jonny Mitchell and then Daniel O’Reilly.

Andrew entered the house with other male celebrities, including former England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes, following the all-female launch of the show.

Derbyshire-born Andrew, of Vicars Cross, worked in recruitment and as a bartender after leaving school before then going to Sheffield Hallam University when he was 22.

He graduated in 2015 with a degree in aerospace technology.

He worked for companies in Preston and Bristol before joining Airbus in Broughton as an engineering project manager in December 2016.