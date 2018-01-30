Chester man relieved himself in McDonald's doorway at 9am

A ROOFER was arrested after he began urinating in the doorway of a busy McDonald's restaurant in Chester city centre.

Robert Lewis Williams, 28, had drunk 10 to 15 pints the night before he was seen relieving himself at the fast foot outlet at The Forum Shopping Centre at 9am on January 12 this year.

Chester Magistrates Court heard yesterday that he became aggressive and abusive when officers arrived at the scene and was arrested after being given several warnings.

Williams was taken to Blacon police station where officers discovered two bags of cannabis and a lock-knife in his possession.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and to possessing a class B drug and a knife.

Magistrates handed him a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for possession of the knife with no separate penalty for the other two charges.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

In police interview Williams said he could not remember anything at all about the incident and accepted he was “eight or nine” on a one-to-10 scale of drunkenness the night before.

He explained that he had the knife with him as he was a roofer by trade, but accepted he should have left it at home before going out drinking.

Williams, of Highfield Road, Blacon, has one previous conviction for being drunk and disorderly dating back to March 2014.