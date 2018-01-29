Woman last seen at Chester railway station found 'safe and well'

A YOUNG woman feared missing from her home in North Wales has been located in France.

Jannatul Chawdhury, 20, who lived in Prestatyn, was reported missing earlier this month.

She was last seen at Chester Railway Station on Monday, January 15 when it was believed she had boarded a train for London Euston.

Police had been growing “increasingly concerned” over the whereabouts of Jannatul, who is originally from Bangladesh.

But North Wales Police have now confirmed she has been found.

A tweet from the force read: "Jannatul Fardus Chawdhury has been spoken to by police and is safe and well in France."