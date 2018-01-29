Toy and novelty shop that replaced Chester's Disney store to close after three months

THE toy and gadget shop that took over the former Disney store building in Chester is to close after just three months.

Hawkin's Bazaar opened in October in the Foregate Street premises, a month after the Disney store left the city after trading for almost 25 years.

Now a poster has appeared in the Hawkin’s Bazaar window saying that the store is closing.

Hawkin's Bazaar specialises in gifts, novelties, gadgets and toys, including a range of Star Wars and Marvel Comics products, remote control cars and drones.

The poster in the window

Before the shop opened, several jobs for sales assistants and managers were recruited. The wording of the poster suggests it was intended to be a Christmas "pop up shop".

Hawkin’s Bazaar previously had a store on the same street a few years ago.

The poster adds that the shop hopes to return to the city.

The store is listed on retail property company Barker Proudlove’s website with a rental price of £280,000 per year.

The website describes the shop as: “The subject unit is located in a prime position on Foregate Street, adjacent to JD Sports. Other retailers in the immediate vicinity include WH Smith, Lloyds Bank, H Samuel, Mococco Jewellers, Lush, Paperchase, Marks & Spencer and River Island.”