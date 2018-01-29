Staff and customers 'devastated' after closure of 'hidden gem' tiki bar in Chester

A “HIDDEN gem” of a cocktail bar and restaurant in the city centre has called last orders.

The Sandy Box in Cuppin Street has gained positive customer feedback for its atmosphere, staff, creative cocktails and food.

But the tiki bar has now closed and staff say they are devastated.

A post on the Polynesian-themed bar’s Facebook page says: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce The Sandy Box has permanently closed its doors. We’d like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all of our customers and regulars for your support. Mahalo.

A rack of pork ribs at The Sandy Box

“Thank you for your lovely comments. We’re as devastated as you all! We hope to see you all around Chester for a nice rum or seven!

Lots of people took to social media to express their sadness at the closure of their favourite bar – with some calling for The Sandy Box to relocate to Frodsham.

Laura Sandbach said: “Have you thought about opening something in Frodders? We've only got boring pubs - we need a new exciting place to drink and eat! Few prime locations with two or three banks closing down!”

The restaurant’s Facebook page is full of five-star reviews.

The Sandy Box in Cuppin Street

Paula Carey said: “Absolutely brilliant. We cancelled our other dinner reservations when we saw this place and read the reviews as we wanted something a little different from the norm. We weren't disappointed. Excellent host, tasty food and expertly blended cocktails. Nothing was too much trouble and we were made to feel very welcome.”

Nelko Yordanov said: “The food is imaginative, tasty and plenty. Cocktails are must. We went with the recommendation from the host and did right. Definitely new favourite place. It is hidden gem. Lively, lovely tiki bar in the hearth of Chester. Atmosphere is good and staff are brilliant. Very informal laid back and just plain enjoyable.”