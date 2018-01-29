Police appeal after man assaulted teenage girl at Chester Bus Interchange

POLICE are appealing for information after a teenage girl was assaulted at Chester Bus Interchange.

Between 7.40pm and 8.10pm on Thursday, January 25, a man approached a group of teenagers who were waiting at stand H at the station in St Oswalds Way.

The man, aged in his late 30s or early 40s, became aggressive towards the group and assaulted one of the girls.

The man was approximately 5ft7 and wearing light grey cotton joggers, a blue waterproof coat, and carrying a large red rucksack.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 843 of 25/01/18. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.