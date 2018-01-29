Football tournament for Ellesmere Port boy with terminal cancer raises stunning amount

Hundreds of people pulled on their football boots on Sunday to raise funds for an Ellesmere Port youngster with terminal cancer – and their efforts put a huge smile on his face.

The Cameron Cup was a five-a-side tournament staged in aid of Cameron Rowley, an 11-year-old Chester FC fan who has an aggressive tumour which affects only two to three people in every 500,000.

Family friend Andy Laird arranged the competition, which took place across nine pitches at the Goals centre in north Liverpool and involved about 400 players, to raise money for the Rowley family so they can put it towards making special memories with Cameron.

More than £10,000 was raised on the day and when the money is added to donations to the tournament's online Go Fund Me page, the figure raised will stand just short of a stunning £16,000.

Andy was delighted to give football-mad Cameron a day to remember, after everything he has been through.

“Cameron was full of beans,” said Andy. “He really enjoyed the day. He had a big smile on his face and it was a pleasure to see him like that.”

Andy is a friend of Michael Watson, the cousin of Cameron's dad, Bren Rowley.

Despite having never met Cameron, Andy decided to do something for him after hearing about his situation.

Tragically, Cameron's mother Jacqueline is battling an incurable brain tumour – and the pair are determined to make as many special memories as they can together.

Andy, who was delighted to finally meet Cameron on Sunday, is an experienced fundraiser and used his many contacts to drum up support for the Cameron Cup. Stars from the world of sport and music, including Wayne Rooney, Jamie Carragher and Pixie Lott, helped promote the event and sent messages of support to Cameron via mobile phone videos.

Andy said one of the highlights of the day came when a report from the tournament was broadcast on Granada News.

“They put it out at 4.30pm so Andy, the manager of Goals, put it on the big TV screen in the main room, and it was chocka in there,” said Andy. “The next thing, we came on the TV and the whole room went silent. Then after the report, there was an eruption of applause – it was a lovely moment when everyone was reminded of the reason they were there.”

The competition featured teams from various age groups, as well as women's teams. Winners of the open-age tournament, who carried home the Cameron Cup, were the Livo Lads. Money poured in from a raffle and an auction, plus teams had to pay to enter.

Andy said Everton FC had been hugely supportive and club ambassador Ian Snodin spent the day there, handing out the winners' trophy.

Cameron has desmoplastic round cell tumour, an extremely rare form of cancer. He fell ill on a family holiday in Mexico when he was eight, and has since undergone treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Clatterbridge Hospital, including several rounds of chemotherapy.

However, there is nothing more doctors can do to rid him of the disease so his treatment has stopped and he is now focusing on enjoying his life as much as he can with family and friends.

His dad Bren was keen to say a huge “thank-you” to everyone who took part on Sunday.

“To say the Cameron Cup was amazing is not doing it the justice it deserves,” said Bren. “It was more than Cameron and myself could ever of imagined.”

Cameron, a pupil at the Oaks Primary School, does not know what he wants to do with the money raised yet – though some kind of break to a holiday village is a possibility.

Donations can still be made to Cameron HERE.