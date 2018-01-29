Ellesmere Port mother-and-daughter complete Sahara charity trek

A mother and her teenage daughter have trekked across the Sahara Desert to raise money for an Alzheimer’s charity.

Amber Jeffrey, 15, and her mum Helen, 45, both from Ellesmere Port, were inspired to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK after Amber’s great aunt was diagnosed with the disease.

The duo’s six-day trek in Morocco was the culmination of a year of fundraising activities, which included a quiz night and monthly car boot sales.

Together they have raised nearly £3,500.

Helen said: “I’m very proud of Amber, not just for completing the trek but for her efforts raising the money.

“For the car boots she had to get up at 4am, which is not easy for a teenager.

“The trek was very tough. Each night we were camping out in the desert with no washing or toilet facilities. For a teenager to be happy to just crack on and not complain shows how strong a person she is.”

After completing the gruelling 100km trek, Amber said: “It was a life-changing experience and I will never forget it.

“I will admit it was tough but to give up was never an option. It benefited me in many ways and made me a stronger person.

“Alzheimer’s Research UK is a very important charity. I hope I have made a difference and have inspired people to do the same because this charity is amazing and we will find a cure for dementia” she said.

Gillian Edwards, regional fundraising officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We can’t thank Amber and Helen enough for raising funds for dementia research and supporting the work we do to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025.”