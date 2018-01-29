Date set for this year's Chester Comic Con

THE date for this year’s Chester Comic Con has been announced.

This year’s event, which will include guests from film, television and the comic book industry, will be held on Sunday, September 23, at its usual home of Chester Racecourse.

Hammer Horror scream queen's Martine Beswick and Caroline Munro at the 2017 event

As well as guests there will be talks, trade stalls and attractions. There will also be lots of colourful cosplayers – attendees who dress as their favourite characters from film, television, comics and Japanese anime.

The convention organisers are also hosting a second event in the North West this year.

Marvel cosplayers at the Racecourse in 2017

Liverpool’s Lime St Comic Con will be held on Sunday, May 27, at St Georges Halls Liverpool opposite Lime Street Station.

Guests for both events will be announced soon.