Chester hospice says thank you to volunteers with songs, food and magic

THE Hospice of the Good Shepherd held a thank you evening to show their appreciation to volunteers from across the local community.

Held on Thursday (January 25) in the Hospice Café and Living Well Centre in Backford, the event saw hospice staff waiting on volunteers to say a big “thank you” for the contribution they make to the running of the Hospice. Volunteer roles at the Hospice range from receptionists, catering staff and fundraisers to companions, retail assistants and drivers.

Entertainment on the evening was generously provided by the Sing Me Mersey choir; John Holt, magician and beauty treats and a raffle prize from Kiehl’s Debenhams, Chester.

Sue Beckett, who leads the volunteer team at the Hospice, said: “Our volunteers do so much to support the running of the Hospice, so we wanted to show them just how much we appreciate their time. It is fair to say that the Hospice would not be able to continue to provide the high standards of care and support to people living with a life limiting illness without the support of our brilliant volunteers, so saying ‘thank you’ in this way is the least we can do.”

Volunteering gives you the chance to meet people, make new friends, become part of a team and learn new skills while raising money for your local hospice.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd currently has volunteer roles available in the following areas retail shops, warehouse, van drivers and fundraising department please emailsusan.beckett@hospicegs.com for more information.