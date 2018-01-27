The Gang's all here for Scout's variety show in Chester

CHESTER Scouts’ annual Gang Show opens at the Vanbrugh Theatre at the King’s School, Chester, on February 13.

This will be the 62nd production of the Gang Show – a mixture of song, dance and comedy. The run ends on the following Saturday evening.

There are 79 members of the cast – the youngest being only six.

There is a team of more than 80 volunteers behind the scenes; stage construction, costume makers and dressers, writers, directors and producers, a technical team for lighting and sound, business and finance, ticket sales and catering.

The show’s management includes Toby Abbott, aged 12, as the assistant youth producer and Ollie Hynds, aged 15, who is taking the lead with all sound effects and microphone management. The production team have written most of this year’s show from ideas put forward by the young members of the cast.

This summer’s international Scout event in Cheshire (Chamboree) has pirates as its theme. In a nod to this, the Cub Scout members of the cast appear in a special item called “Pirates of the Cubibbean”.

Other younger members will sing and dance in a piece about what they would like to be when they grow up, appropriately named “Wannabes”.

Other major slots in the programme are a Bollywood style dance routine and a mysterious and chilling item called “Twisted Circus”.

The 1,600 members in Chester and district Scouts take part in a wide range of other activities every week of the year. Most of the young members who will be representing us at the World Scout Jamboree next year in North America are also members of the Gang Show cast.

To book tickets for the Gang Show visit http://www.chestergangshow.net/nextshow/box-office/ or call 07544 144 445.