Half-term performing arts courses for children in Neston

THE award-winning Little Actors Theatre in Neston is offering half-term performing arts courses.

The courses will be held at the venue in Brook Street Neston. The courses called Neston Theatre Arts, which cost £25 per day (50% scholarships available for low income families, are facilitated by the theatre’s expert professional actors.

The children will have access to our studio theatre space and use of the resources in the wardrobe and props department. The courses are suitable for children aged seven and over (Year 3 and above).

The day long courses are:

Musical in a day on Wednesday, February 21, 10am - 3.30pm, facilitated by Leila Chebbi.

Play in a Day on Thursday, February 22, 10am - 3.30pm, facilitated by Natasha Symms.

Musical in a day will comprise workshops in musical theatre - singing, dance and drama. Play in a day will involve the creation of an improvised play.

Both days will culminate with a presentation for family and friends.

For details of how to book contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or littleactorstheatre@outlook.com