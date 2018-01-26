Witches to cast a spell for half-term fun at Chester city centre theatre

FOLLOWING the success of Cinderella at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester, rehearsals are underway to bring the characters from a much-loved children’s book to life.

Produced by Tip Top Productions, the city centre theatre will stage Roald Dahl’s classic children’s tale The Witches during the half-term break, from February 21 to 24.

Cast members Fiona Macsween, Steve Cross, Eleanor Moulson and Lynda Cross have fun trying on wigs in preparation for their roles in the upcoming production of The Witches at The Forum Studio Theatre, Chester

The play which is suitable for ages seven and over was adapted for the stage by David Wood and will be directed for Tip Top by Phil Cross, the creator of the popular Wizard School that took place at St Mary’s Centre recently.

Speaking about producing the play, Phil said: “Roald Dahl’s stories are perfect for the stage and “Witches” has been a delight to work on. Kids and grown--ups will be mesmerised by our gaggle of evil Witches as they plot against the children of England.

“I must admit that I was terrified of the film as a child and wanted to face my fears by putting it on stage at the Forum Studio Theatre, there have been lots of technical challenges to contend with in this production including making all of our witches bald and turning fully grown boys into tiny mice. It’s such great fun to perform and that energy shines through making it a very entertaining couple of hours for the whole family.”

Ben Rackham who will play “Boy” in Roald Dahl’s The Witches at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester

For more information about The Witches and all upcoming shows and events at The Forum Studio Theatre can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively, contact the Box Office on 01244 341296.