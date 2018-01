THE Next store at Chester’s Greyhound Retail Park is to close next week.

The fashion and homewares chain, which has been a popular feature of the retail park for years, will close on Thursday (February 1).

The shop had been due to close on February 9, but a sign was placed in the window with the new date.

The nearest Next branches are in Eastgate Street in Chester, Cheshire Oaks and Broughton Shopping Park.