Police appeal to find missing sisters with links to Wirral

POLICE are appealing to trace two sisters with links to Wirral who are missing from their home in Lancashire.

Tiagen Allinson, 15, and Lily Allinson, 13, were last seen on Saturday (January 20) at their home in the Nelson area of Lancashire.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate them since.

Tiagen is white, around 5ft 2in, slim build with long dark hair.

Lily is also white, around 5ft 1in, slim build and has long dark brown hair that she often wears in a ponytail.

Both teens were wearing white converse, blue jeans and parker style coats.

The teenagers have links to the Merseyside area and are known to frequently visit Liverpool city centre, Tranmere and Leasowe.

Merseyside Police are making extensive efforts to find the girls and return them home safely.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to get in touch by calling 101.

Information can also be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk