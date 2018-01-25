Heswall teenager Cason to brave hair shave for Wirral dementia charity

A WIRRAL schoolboy is to have his hair shaved off for Hoylake Cottage Hospital's latest campaign and to thank its nurses who are caring for his grandfather.

Cason Brady, 13, from Heswall, has been growing his hair for a year in order to lose it all in honour of Peter Furr, who was diagnosed with vascular dementia for 11 years.

Cason wants to raise money for Hoylake Cottage's Thank You For The Memories appeal, which will create a ground-breaking fully functioning reminiscence village within their current day service Sandhills.

Cason has been growing his hair for more than a year

Mr Furr attended the day service for over four years, and is now being cared for on the dementia unit of Hoylake Cottage.

Cason said: "I decided last year while I was on holiday that I would grow my hair for 12 months to see how long it would go, so that I could shave it off for my Grampops.

"As a family we have looked after Pops at home, but sadly about a year ago he had to go into full time care, but before then he went to Sandhills day service.

"Over the years we got to know the staff really well and mum and Nan used to call them our guardian angels as they helped us all so much in looking after Grampops so well.

"I just wanted to give a little bit back to them to say thank you and also to say thank you to the staff who look after him now.

"They are all so kind and friendly and so good at what they do.

"Every time I go to see Grampops he's happy, which is really nice to see.

"Dementia is such a horrible disease and if I can help by doing something so simple as shaving my hair off to raise awareness for people that Hoylake Cottage is somewhere that can help and support you like they did with my family, then I know I’ve done my best.

"I know for sure my Grampops would have been very pleased with me.

"I'm hoping to raise as much money as possible to go towards completing a room within the village and hopefully it will be dedicated to pops, which would just be amazing".

Sandhills Day Care manager Sarah Cliffe said: "What Cason is doing is truly exceptional.

“He is a very kind and thoughtful young man, to do something so selfless in honour of his grandad.

"We believe so strongly that life doesn't need to stop when you have been diagnosed with any form of dementia, and here at Sandhills and Hoylake Cottage we endeavour for all our clients and residents to continue to live a full and complete life with dementia and for Cason to be raising money and awareness for our village is just fantastic."

To support Cason's fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/CasonBrady

For further information on the campaign or how to help fundraise for Hoylake Cottage contact, lbrady@hoylakecottage.org.uk