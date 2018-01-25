Friends of the Earth call on council to reject Ellesmere Port well test application

An environmental campaign group has called for a controversial planning application to be rejected, amid fears it will pave the way for fracking to take place in Ellesmere Port.

Friends of the Earth say Cheshire West and Chester Council should not allow energy firm IGas permission to ‘flow test’ a well at their Portside site, by the docks, to test for shale gas.

A decision on the application – which has been recommended for approval – will be made at a planning meeting at Chester's HQ building on Thursday afternoon (January 25).

Members of the Frack Free Dee Coalition have organised a peaceful demonstration and march, which will begin at the Town Hall at 3pm before ending at the HQ building in time for the start of the meeting at 4pm.

The group's concerns over the application have been shared by Friends of the Earth.

Polly Steiner, North West campaigner from Friends of the Earth, said: “It is shocking that planning officers have recommended this site for approval, despite no information on the climate change impacts of the site and questions over risks to local communities and wildlife.

“Residents in Ellesmere Port already suffer from poor air and the last thing they need is another polluting industry on the doorstep.

“Councillors would do well to listen to the hundreds of local people who have opposed shale gas testing and reject these plans.

“Instead of dirty fracking, the Government should be backing clean renewable energy which could create thousands of new jobs in Cheshire.”

IGas want to test rock formations via a well which was drilled in 2014. Their aim is to find out whether the area could produce gas, a move which anti-frackers says is a step towards fracking taking place at the site.

More than 1,400 objections have been lodged against the application.

Those opposed to fracking fear the practice – which involves fracturing underground rocks to release gas – is bad for the environment.

But IGas said in a statement: "IGas businesses have been drilling wells and producing oil and gas safely and in an environmentally responsible manner for over 30 years and we will continue to uphold the highest standards in the future."

IGas are also in the process of applying to frack for shale gas on Ince Marshes.