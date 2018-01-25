Events promoter knocked out personal trainer with single punch outside Chester nightclub

AN events promoter and a personal trainer locked horns “like football players” outside a Chester nightclub before the second man was knocked out, a jury has heard.

John-Luke Edey, 21, floored Connor Arden with a single punch after the pair left Rosie's, rendering him unconscious and with a severely split lip.

Mr Arden was scooped up by a friend and door staff before paramedics took him to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he needed six stitches.

Edey, who was a student at the University of Chester at the time, claims he acted in self-defence after Mr Arden attempted to chat up his flat-mate and he asked him to leave her alone.

The complainant became aggressive, he said, first resting his forehead against his own before shoving him backwards.

The court heard that Edey lashed out after personal trainer Mr Arden – described as “well-built” and the taller man – threatened to “take him to the ground”.

CCTV footage shows Mr Arden speaking to several girls outside the club at about 3.30am on October 1, 2015, before the two men square off.

Neither Mr Arden nor his friend Robert Cross, who also gave evidence at Chester Crown Court today, remembered or heard what was said before the violence erupted. Both accepted they were drunk.

Outlining the case, prosecutor Simon Parry told jurors: “Mr Arden remembers very little of what went on. He was assaulted in the street by a male; a male he didn't know. He recalled the male approaching him and putting his forehead against his, like footballers do on occasions.

“The next thing he remembers is waking up on the road with his friend, Mr Cross, helping him as was a member of staff.”

Edey, who worked as a promoter for a company that organises student nights in the city, was later identified and arrested by police officers, after which he gave a 'no comment' interview.

Pressed by Mr Parry for a reason for his failure to give an account of his actions or offer an explanation of self-defence, he said he was following advice given to him by the duty solicitor.

Edey, of Valleyside, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, said he had only drunk two bottles of alcopop WKD all night and accepted a suggestion from Mr Parry that he was in control.

Giving his evidence, the defendant said that when he left the club he saw his friend Holly “in a conversation [with Mr Arden] that she didn't want to be in”.

He asked him to leave her alone, at which point Mr Arden made a comment about “putting him on the ground” and touched foreheads with him.

“He was very aggressive,” Edey said. “He didn't look happy that I had come over.”

The defendant said he thought he saw an arm move up and make contact with his collar-bone area, at which point he reacted.

“I was panicking and terrified,” he said. “I had never been in that situation before and never want to be in that situation again.

“I felt like I was being attacked. I didn't try to throw a hard punch, I just wanted to get myself out of the situation. It was my instinct.”

Edey denies one charge of unlawful wounding.

The trial continues.