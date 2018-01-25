Ellesmere Port to welcome free mobile cancer advice service

Free cancer advice and support is coming to Ellesmere Port in February.

On Saturday, February 3 and Wednesday, February 28, Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The Macmillan team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you are living with cancer or caring for someone who is.

Macmillan research shows that four in five people with cancer are £570 a month worse off as a result of their diagnosis. This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

Lucy Rogers, a Macmillan information and support specialist, said: "It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health.

"We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

"We’re here to answer any questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

The mobile unit will be set up on February 3 and February 28 outside the Port Arcades, on Rivington Road. It will be there from 9am to 4pm.

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo.