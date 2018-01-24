Actress Sian who became one of TV’s biggest comedy stars after leaving her job in Chester toasts co-star Peter Kay

A COMEDYstar who once worked in Chester before co-writing and starring in a hit TV comedy has toasted success at the National Television Awards (NTAs).

Peter Kay’s Car Share won the comedy show award at the NTAs with the comedian “gutted” not to be at the ceremony according to his co-star Sian Gibson, who is originally from Mold and worked at the Card One Banking call centre in Chester.

Kay announced in December that he had to cancel his first live tour in eight years due to “unforeseen family circumstances.”

Sian said: “Obviously I have got to say thank you so much to Mr Peter Kay.

“He is gutted he can’t be here tonight but he sends his love and he is going to be over the moon so we’re going to go and phone him.”

Over the last three years, Kay and Gibson have delighted fans with hit Bafta-winning TV series, Car Share about two supermarket colleagues’ every day commute.

Sian has also appeared in Hollyoaks, Peak Practice and Inside No.9.