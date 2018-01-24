Runners of the Chester marathons help raise thousands of pounds for charity

RUNNERS of the recent Chester marathons have helped to raise more than £30,000 to support local seriously and terminally ill children.

More than 120 participants took part in the Essar Chester Half Marathon and MBNA Chester Marathon in 2017 for Claire House Children’s Hospice, collectively raising £32,000 in sponsorship for the charity, which provides care and support for seriously ill children from Chester and their families.

To celebrate the partnership, event organisers spent time at the Wirral-based hospice’s Parents and Tots Group to see how the money raised is being spent.

Chris Hulse, race director, said; “One of the wonderful things about supporting Claire House is we can actually meet the children who benefit so greatly from the hard work of our runners.

“This cash makes such a difference to so many children and families in our area, supporting both them and their families and helping them create wonderful memories together.”

The Parents and Tots Group is just one of the many services offered by the charity, which also includes respite care, counselling, days out and wider support for parents, grandparents and siblings.

Sophie Chilvers, event fundraiser for Claire House, said; “For every child we are currently reaching, there is another we’re not.

“The money raised by runners of the Chester marathons will help us to reach out to more families that need us. We loved welcoming the team to our Parents and Tots session, to meet the children, have a sing song and get a taste of exactly what we do to support families. We look forward to partnering again with them in 2018 and hope to see even more runners supporting our hospice.”

Claire House Children’s Hospice is the official charity partner for the 2018 Essar Chester Half Marathon on Sunday, April 29, and MBNA Chester Metric and Marathon on Sunday, October 7. To take part for free and raise money for Claire House, contact 0151 343 0883 or email events@clairehouse.org.uk