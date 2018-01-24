Masked men with crowbars take cash in daring raid at Wetherspoons pub in Shotton

Masked men armed with crowbars made off with a “substantial amount” of cash in a daring raid at a busy pub.

As customers drank at the Central Hotel pub on Chester Road West in Shotton on Tuesday night, two men wearing balaclavas and armed with crow bars entered from the rear.

At around 9.40pm, the pair pointed to the tills and are thought to have gained access to a back office where a manager was working before money was handed over.

No threats were made and nobody was injured.

North Wales Police are looking for two individuals, described as white – one about 5ft 10 and another 6ft 1.

They were said to be wearing balaclavas and dark clothing.

Investigators believe that two other men may have been involved in the aggravated burglary.

Police community support officers were stationed outside the Wetherspoons pub today with access to the rear car park on Alexandra Street taped off.

DC Ross Tutton said: “We also believe two other males may have been involved in this aggravated burglary and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact Mold CID by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference W008622.”

In a statement, a Wetherspoons spokesman said: “There was a break in last night while the pub was trading.

“The police attended last night and the pub will remain closed until forensics have completed their investigation.

“Lucky nobody was hurt but they did gain access to the office and one of the duty managers was in there.”

The pub remained closed as crime scene investigation and forensic examinations continued.

Nearby businesses told the Leader that police officers were on site when they opened for business this morning and were seen attempting to enter the building at around 9.45pm on Tuesday.

The police helicopter was also seen overhead.