'Irreplaceable' owl sculpture stolen from Great Sutton park

The hunt is on to find a wooden sculpture of an owl which has been stolen from a popular park in Great Sutton.

'Ruby' has gone missing from her perch at Meadow Park, where she was part of an animal sculpture trail which opened just a couple of months ago.

Andrew Moran, founder member of the Friends of Meadow Park who raised £12,000 to fund the trail, says Ruby is "irreplaceable" and has urged whoever has taken her to return her.

He called the theft – which is thought to have taken place some time between 2pm on Monday and 4pm on Tuesday, and has been reported to Cheshire police – "brazen".

“All I’m asking is for her to be returned,” said Andrew. “We’re asking people to keep their eyes out for her.”

The Ruby sculpture is about 3ft tall, and was mounted on a concrete base which has also been taken. It was located on a pathway close to an area of woodland and was one of nine beautifully carved wooden sculptures dotted around the park which tell the story of an owl searching for her home.

The trail was created by Wrexham-based chainsaw artist Simon O’Rourke for the Friends of Meadow Park, a community group formed five years ago with the aim of improving the park.

It was opened at the end of November and has proved hugely popular with everyone using the park, particularly children.

Andrew has called for an 'amnesty' and wants whoever took Ruby to return her as soon as possible. He hopes publicity surrounding the appeal will make her "too hot to handle".

Sergeant Daniel Greenhalgh of Cheshire police said: “The animal sculpture trail has only been in the park for a matter of months and we are determined to catch the thieves and have the stolen owl returned.

“If you witnessed the owl being stolen, were in or near the park between 2pm on Monday, January 22 and 4pm on Tuesday, January 23 and saw anyone acting suspiciously or have any other information which may assist with our investigation then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 587 of January 23, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.