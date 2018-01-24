Cheshire firefighters back 'Country roads - deadlier than you THINK!' campaign

CHESHIRE Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the THINK! country roads campaign.

The campaign warns drivers of the dangers of country roads, using the strapline: 'brake before the bend, not on it’.

59% of fatal road accidents occur on country roads. In 2015, 10,307 people were killed or seriously injured on country roads in Great Britain.

The highest contributory factor to killed or seriously injured casualties on rural roads is loss of control, which is frequently associated with inappropriate speed at bends.

These roads often have sharp bends, blind bends and unexpected hazards. So brake before the bend to give yourself time to react and stay in control.

Country roads - the facts:

← 59% of fatal road accidents occur on country roads.

← Three people die each day on average on country roads.

← A third of fatalities on country roads happen on bends.

← The number of people killed on country roads is 10 times higher than on motorways.

Country roads - safety advice for motorists:

← Always brake before the bend, not in it.

← Allow more time to stop on wet or slippery surfaces.

← Read the road ahead and anticipate potential hazards.

← Drive at a speed that allows you to stop in the distance you can see to be clear.

← Stay in control and give yourself time to react by braking before a bend, not on it.

← Respect other users of country roads. Give cyclists, walkers and horse riders plenty of space when overtaking.

← Drive within the speed limit. The national speed limit on single carriage roads is 60mph. But if the weather is poor, or the road surface is dirty, slow down. 60mph is very often way too fast for the conditions.

← Don't overtake if you get stuck behind a slow moving vehicle unless you absolutely 100% sure that the road ahead is clear and it is safe to do so. Dips in roads, bends and other junctions joining your road often hide oncoming vehicles.

← Drive slow and pass wide when passing more vulnerable road users such as horse riders, cyclists and walkers.

← Even if you’re familiar with a country road, never take it for granted as the conditions can be different every time.

For more information visit http://think.direct.gov.uk/country-roads.html