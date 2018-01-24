Chance to see if being an on-call firefighter is for you at Frodsham taster events

FIRE chiefs are inviting anyone who wants to see if they've got what it takes to be a firefighter in Frodsham to come along to one of two taster events at the town's fire station.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting now for on-call firefighters for the Ship Street station.

The taster events will give potential applicants the opportunity to meet crews, as well as training and recruitment officers, who will explain exactly how to follow the recruitment process.

They will also be able to try out the physical tests in the Service's recruitment pod, a bespoke test unit, one of only three in the UK, housing the elements needed for the national firefighter recruitment tests.

The first event is on Tuesday, January 30, from 6pm to 8pm and the second is on Saturday, February 3, from 10am to 2pm. Anyone who is interested can call in on those dates, between the times listed above, to Frodsham Fire Station, Ship Street, Frodsham WA6 7NW.

Frodsham Crew Manager Rob Dennett said: “We’re looking for committed men and women to join our on-call crew at Frodsham Fire Station.

“Successful applicants will be helping to provide the best possible service to their community and will be trained to national firefighter standard.

“We’re looking for people from all walks of life with a combination of practical ability, mental resilience, courage, physical fitness and the ability to remain calm and focused in emergency and difficult situations.

”These taster events will give potential recruits the opportunity to have a taste of the practical tests that have to be passed to become a firefighter, they will be able to talk to the crew about what being an on-call firefighter involves and will be able to register their interest."

There's more information about the role of on-call firefighter on the Service website www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/jobs/on-call-firefighter-recruitment