Woman who crashed into car on Tarvin roundabout was four times the drink-drive limit

A WOMAN had four times the legal amount of alcohol in her system when she crashed into the back of a car near Chester.

Project manager Emily Bell, 33, then drove off in her Audi A3 before heading back to her cottage at Platts Lane, Tarvin.

Chester Magistrates Court heard today (Tuesday, January 23) that officers traced her back to her home where she was already in the process of reporting the incident to police.

A breath test showed she had 142 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35.

She initially stated she had only drunk a bottle of cider before driving on December 11 last year, claiming the high reading was down to the red wine she had quickly consumed when she got home.

But she later pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Bell, who has worked her way up to the position of a project manager in the construction industry, was banned from driving for three years and will have to take an extended driving test.

She must also undertake a drink-driving rehabilitation course as well as a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court heard she had crashed into the back of a stationary car at the Tarvin roundabout at around 7.25pm. As the witness approached her window to talk to her she drove off along Holme Street.

Magistrates told her she was lucky to avoid a term of immediate imprisonment with a reading of 142 micrograms.

Ian Barnes, defending, told the court his client was of previous good character and had a “troubled background”.

“She was unable to accept the extent of her problem; she was in denial,” he said. “But she now accepts there's a problem, and accepts she needs help and support.”

He added: “She's a very capable lady. She wants to get back into work and she wants to lead a constructive life. She wants to work with all of the agencies to get her life back on track.”

Bell must also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.