Union boss holds 'frank' talks over future of Ellesmere Port's Vauxhall car plant

A union leader had a 'frank exchange' with the owners of Vauxhall in a meeting to discuss the future of the company's Ellesmere Port factory.

The general secretary of Unite, Len McCluskey, met Carlos Tavares, head of the PSA automotive corporation which owns Vauxhall, in Paris on Monday (January 22).

Mr McCluskey was seeking reassurances over the town's car plant following the news earlier this month that another 250 jobs could go there, on top of 400 job losses announced last year.

Speaking after Monday's meeting, Mr McCluskey said: "Today’s was a helpful meeting. We had a frank exchange and are now clear on our respective positions.

“Carlos Tavares repeated his desire not to close UK plants, which is reassuring. He also talked of working with Unite to construct a roadmap for future operations in the UK, again encouraging.

“On behalf of Unite, I repeated our determination to safeguard the UK plants and if needs be our willingness to disrupt PSA’s UK market share if the company fails to support this loyal workforce.

“I remain optimistic, however, that we can work constructively with PSA, albeit with the uncertainty and confusion caused by Brexit being a consideration for the company."

Mr McCluskey said he would press business secretary Greg Clark to ensure that the UK government "does all it can" to create the climate for PSA investment.

He added: "I will be seeking a meeting with the secretary of state on this as soon as possible because there is no time to lose. The three parties – PSA, Unite and the UK government – must work together now to give our plants a future.”

Prior to the meeting, Mr McCluskey had stated that the Ellesmere Port factory must be given a new model to build to save hundreds of jobs there.

He said: "What we need to do is bring a new model to Ellesmere Port. It's got a great case – it has always been one of the most efficient plants in Europe.

"The company sells more of its cars in the UK than in any other of its markets.

"Vauxhall has consistently held a high proportion of the UK car market. Its market share ranged from around six to nearly 14% between 2014 and 2017, and it enjoyed the second highest car sales in the UK in 2015. The share slipped throughout 2017 – a reflection of our stagnating economy – but it's still healthy.

"It follows then that if our plant is betrayed, then the company's share of the UK market will be hit. Unite will make sure of that.

“We will not see promises broken and a loyal workforce let down."

Vauxhall employs about 4,500 people in the UK, with about 1,800 at Ellesmere Port. The company also has a factory at Luton.

General Motors Europe (Vauxhall) was taken over by the PSA group – maker of Peugeot and Citroen – last year. The job losses were due to 'challenging European market conditions’, the company said.