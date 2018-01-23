Roadworks to bring disruption to busy M53 junction in Ellesmere Port

Motorists travelling through Ellesmere Port can expect months of disruption when work begins on creating a new cycle path.

The cycle scheme will be located on the roundabout at junction nine of the M53, the turnoff for the town centre.

Work is due to begin on or shortly after January 29, and will last for about three months.

In order to carry out the work, lane closures will be required on Station Road, Oil Sites Road and South Pier Road.

Temporary three-way traffic lights will be required to manage some traffic flows. The work will take place between 7.30am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and some weekend working may be required.

The Highways England scheme will be delivered by Balfour Beatty/Mott MacDonald.

A letter sent to residents says: "It is possible that these works may cause some disruption and noise. However, using industry best practice, we will do everything to minimise any inconvenience. Works are subject to weather conditions, therefore dates may change at short notice.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause you."

The scheme – which will improve safety – will involve amending the existing footpaths into a shared cycleway. New signs will be installed, and there will be improvements to the existing pedestrian crossing points and surfacing.

Some overnight setting-up work will be required, but pedestrian provision will be maintained throughout.