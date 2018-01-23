Ellesmere Port man convicted after selling imaginary car engine online

A MAN has received a four-week prison sentence and was ordered to repay £670 that he made by falsely advertising a car engine for sale.

Thomas Arthur Mabbitt, 23, advertised the engine on Facebook and accepted full payment from a buyer who lives in Scotland in May 2016.

When no engine was delivered, the man notified police and the defendant was later arrested.

Appearing from custody via video link at Chester Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, January 23), Mabbitt, of Childwall Court, Ellesmere Port, pleaded guilty to fraud.

It emerged that he is already serving a 12-month jail term handed to him by a crown court judge in November last year for aggravated vehicle taking.

Richard Simm, defending, stressed that his client had made full admissions and entered a prompt guilty plea.

“Mr Mabbitt has had something of a torrid time in custody since he's been there,” he added. “He says he has learnt his lesson from custody.”

Mr Simm also questioned the length of time it had taken to bring the case to court, saying: “I have no idea why it has taken this long.”

The four-week custodial sentence imposed by magistrates will run concurrently, meaning it will not affect Mabbitt's expected release date on April 25 this year.