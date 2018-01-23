Driver uninjured after car strikes the central reservation on the M6

Reporter:

Matt Warner

A DRIVER escaped uninjured after a car struck the central reservation of the M6 in Cheshire.

The crash destroyed a section of the barrier and caused serious damage to the front of the car.

Police, firefighters and ambulances were called to the scene on the southbound carriageway near junction 17 at Knutsford at about 2pm yesterday (Monday, January 22).

North West Motorway Police said that the barrier and the car’s crumple zones had done their jobs to absorb much of the impact and, as a result, the driver was not hurt.

Email:

matt.warner@nwn.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read