Campaigners step up fight to save Ellesmere Port's Grace Arms pub

The fight to save a well-known Ellesmere Port pub from being bulldozed is gathering momentum.

Campaigners are trying to prevent the Grace Arms, on Stanney Lane, from being knocked down and replaced with new-build apartments.

The Friends of the Grace Arms – a group set up to mobilise support and save the pub – held their first public meeting on Sunday, when those in attendance included Ellesmere Port & Neston MP Justin Madders.

Gemma Baxter, whose grandparents James and Gladys Fildes ran the Grace from 1945 to the late 1960s, has been a driving force behind the campaign and has been encouraged by the progress made so far.

The group has been successful in getting the Grace listed as an Asset for Community Value, which means they could have the chance to buy the pub if they can get a successful bid together.

However, the fate of the Grace ultimately lies with the Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee.

The committee will meet – on a date still to be decided – to consider the planning application made by Warrington firm Lane End Developments Construction Ltd. If permission is granted, then the sale of the pub – which has been agreed in principle with current owners Greene King – will go through and there would be nothing campaigners could do about saving their beloved boozer.

However, if permission is denied – and many objections have been raised – then the Friends of the Grace Arms could step in with a bid of their own.

An artist's impression of what the apartment blocks would look like

Gemma said of Sunday's meeting, which was held at the pub itself: “It went really well. There was a great turnout and everyone there was very passionate about saving the pub.

“Justin Madders kindly came along and is continuing to support the campaign in any way he can.

“All in all it went really well. We discussed next steps and are now awaiting the council's date for it to go to planning meeting.”

Two members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) – Keith Porter and Campbell Smith – also attended. CAMRA were involved in a successful campaign to save the Centurion pub in Vicars Cross, Chester, from being turned into a care home in 2016.

The Grace, which has been serving pints since before the Second World War, is one of Ellesmere Port's oldest drinking establishments but it is not a listed building.

Housing association Magenta Living are working in partnership with Lane End Developments on the project to build two new-build blocks, comprising 42 units, on the site.

The Friends of the Grace Arms have a group on Facebook and will announce details of their next meeting shortly.

The pub remains open for business while its long-term future is up in the air.