Tougher action call as rubbish starts building up just hours after area in Newtown is cleared

TOUGHER action is needed to deter fly tippers after more rubbish started piling up just hours after the council had cleared an area in Newtown.

Today, on her twitter account for her business Grosvenor Audio Visual, company director Katherine Wells tweeted that she was not surprised to find more rubbish piled up in Carter Street today (Monday, January 22).

The rubbish in Carter Street

It comes just days after Cheshire West and Chester Council enforcement officers removed items – including a mattress, pieces of a wardrobe and black bin bags full of household rubbish – from the site.

Rubbish is regularly dumped beneath a “No Fly Tipping” sign.

Katherine said: “As I've said before, more needs to be done about this constant problem - now this might sound radical, but maybe a second sign about fines/prosecution next to the existing totally ineffective sign might help?”

Cheshire West and Chester Council responded to Katherine’s tweet and said the matter had been passed to Regulatory Services.

Katherine first alerted the council to the issue on January 8 when a large quantity of waste had built up.

Rubbish beneath the No Fly Tipping sign on January 7 and 8

By January 13, the council had cleated the rubbish – but the following day another bin bag had been left.

Now there is a growing pile of rubbish bags beneath the sign.

Katherine said: “It’s an ongoing issue in the area. This is residents dumping rubbish, not people from outside the area bringing it in.”

Katherine added that the problem was not isolated to Carter Street – rubbish is also being dumped in Egerton Street (pictured above) and Brook Street.

She told the Standard: “The council really do need to do something about it, the whole area is becoming a dumping ground. It seems to me that the council make matters worse by simply clearing the rubbish without follow up - the problem will only get worse until there are investgations, prosecutions and preventative measures put in place.

“The people dumping rubbish keep doing it as it gets cleared away without consequence to them.”