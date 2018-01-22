Strong turnout for first #StrawFreeChester public meeting

THE first public meeting by the campaign to make Chester the UK’s first city to stop using plastic drinking straws was held at the weekend.

Dr Christian Dunn, who launched the #StrawFreeChester campaign, said he was taken by surprise at the amount of people who attended the meeting at the Piper Pub, Hoole, on Saturday.

The initiative wants to encourage businesses and residents to stop using single-use plastic drinking straws as a way of reducing environmental-damaging plastic waste.

Dr Dunn, from Hoole, started the campaign and petition at the end of 2017 with the goal of making the city the first in the UK to become “straw free”.

It came as the media spotlight turned towards the issue of plastic being dumped in the world’s oceans, described by the United Nations as a “planetary crisis”.

A plan of action was decided at the meeting, which includes setting up a website and organising more awareness and education events in the city.

After the meeting, Dr Dunn tweeted: “A fantastic turn out for last night's #StrawFreeChester meeting! A HUGE thank you to everyone who came - took me slightly by surprise how many folk turned up! A great group of people working together to achieve something really positive for Chester!

“Main points from #StrawFreeChester meeting. 1) independent website to be created 2) Guidelines for straw-free status to be decided 3) Posters to be offered to businesses 4) Public/educational events to be run 5) This is only the start: #ZeroWasteChester & #PlasticFreeCoastlines.”

The meeting was part of the Zero Waste Chester Week of Action, organised by Friends of the Earth (FoE) Chester and District group.

Helen Tandy, from the group, said: “Plastic waste is an environmental disaster and it’s imperative we all do what we can to fight it in Chester.”

“We want to make Chester not just the first city in the UK to ditch single-use plastic straws but also to start leading the way in cutting all plastic waste – and we want to kick-start this with our action week.”

Last week, the #StarFreeChester campaign was buoyed by the announcement from Costa Coffee that it was to remove plastic straws from its shops.

Local businesses, such as The Barista’s Coffee Co and Revolution, have also taken measures in support of the campaign.