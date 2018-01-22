Plans for riverside cafe-bar in Chester 'will bring untold misery'

PLANS to convert a riverside tea room in Chester into a licensed bar will bring “untold misery” to residents and visitors if approved.

That's according to a campaign group that is urging people to lodge their objections to the application with Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The owner of the Riverside Cafe, at 4-6 The Groves, wants to serve alcohol at the venue until 9pm with the possibility of music and other events until the same time.

The premises would be open between 8am and 10pm every day.

The application has been made by Frank Marnell, the former landlord of The Watergate Inn, which is set to be demolished by the management of Chester Racecourse.

The Standard received an anonymous letter today (Monday, January 22) entitled 'Help stop the destruction of The Groves'.

It states: “A plan has just emerged to change the Riverside Cafe 4-6 The Groves, the last traditional, family-friendly and child-safe tea room on The Groves, into just another drinking establishment.

“While alcohol service is currently limited to either end of The Groves – Hickory's at one end and The Moorings/The Boathouse at the other – placing another bar/pub slap bang in the middle will change the whole tenor of The Groves.

“Our grave concern is that this is the thin end of the wedge and, once the licence is granted, this prime site will be taken on by a tenant who uses the full scope of the licence, which will bring with it untold misery for the residents and visitors alike, and destroy one of Chester's premiere tourist attractions forever.”

However, Mr Marnell told this newspaper that people had nothing to worry about and suggested the people behind the campaign may be the owners of other cafes in the area.

“It's just a cafe,” he said. “Sometimes people want to have a beer with their meal rather than a cup of tea or coffee and this will allow them to do that.

“We'll be closing at 9pm so it's not going to be another Hickory's or Boathouse. I've been in this city for 25 years and I wouldn't let it run down.”

The application will be considered by the council's licensing committee at a future date.