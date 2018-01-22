Firefighters had to isolate gas supply to tackle chimney fire in Blacon

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a chimney fire in Blacon.

One fire engine from Chester was called to reports of a fire at a house in Saughall Road just before 1.40pm yesterday (Sunday, January 21).

When they arrived, firefighters found that the fire was located behind a gas fire inside the property.

They isolated the gas before removing the fire. They then used a hose reel jet to put out the flames.

For advice on preventing chimney fires visit the Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service website:www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/chimneys