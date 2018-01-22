Cheshire firefighter Hannah takes to the sky for Classroom in the Clouds charity in Nepal

A FIREFIGHTER is preparing to do a charity skydive to raise money to build classrooms for children in Nepal.

Hannah Remelie, a community safety apprentice and firefighter based at Tarporley Fire Station, will be doing the sponsored skydive on Saturday, January 27, in Whitchurch to raise money for the charity Classroom in the Clouds (CiTC).

Working with the charity Hannah and 10 firefighter and community safety apprentices will head out to Nepal in March 2018 to help build a much-needed school. But first the apprentices need to raise £30,000.

Hannah said: “If I'm being completely honest I am very nervous about completing this challenge but I need to do it to get me nearer to my target, which has been set for all the apprentices, to raise £2,700 each for the project.

Firefighter Hanna Remelie

“I hope that people can help by sponsoring me and I would like to thank them in advance and also UK Skydiving Adventures for giving me the opportunity. I will be keeping my nerves under control on the day and hopefully be able to actually get out of the plane, but knowing that people are supporting me will certainly spur me on.”

All the money raised from the skydive will go towards the building of an Early Years Centre in Kharikhola, a remote Nepalese village near Lukla.

This provision will provide strong foundations for learning, enabling the youngest children in the village access to an education.

Following the Nepalese earthquakes in 2015 which killed more than 8,000 people, injured more than 21,000 people and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless, the need for this help is even more important and will give children for generations to come the opportunity of an education.

Sam Rogers, apprentice coordinator for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, will be one of three leaders also going out to Nepal in March.

He said: “This is a great idea to raise money for CiTC and I’m sure Hannah will face her fears and enjoy the skydive once she’s in the air. I wish her all the luck and hope she raises much needed funds for the build.”

If anyone would like to donate then please visit the page:

mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/hannahremelie1