Fundraising campaign for Ellesmere Port woman who lost everything in house fire smashes target

A FUNDRAISING campaign to support a woman who lose her home, belongings and her beloved pet dog has smashed its target.

Ellesmere Port charity shop manager Andrew Chrysostomous started the campaign to help Christine Mayers, 67, start her life again after she lost everything she owns at a fire at her home in Woodchurch Lane on New Year’s Eve.

Christine was injured in the fire, suffering third degree burns to her throat and lungs, in the fire that also claimed the life of her beloved dog, Timmy.

Andrew set a target of £1,000 – but the total has now reached £2,175 with people making donations from £10 to £200.

Andrew visited Christine in hospital this week to check on her progress and tell her about the campaign.

He said: “She is very sad, she has lost everything, but she is doing well. She is still in pain with her throat.

“She really misses her home. I think she has lived there for 20 years and she loved her home.”

He added that the response to the fundraising campaign from people in Ellesmere Port and further afield has been amazing.

“I cannot believe the response to the campaign. After the story went on the Standard’s website, we had a donation of £200 from one person,” he added. “It has been amazing.”

“We will be using the money to buy Christine new furniture and any essentials that she needs. She lost everything in the fire and will have to start afresh.”

The house in Woodchurch Lane

Andrew, who manages the charity shop in the town where Christine has volunteered for seven years, believes getting her in a new home in Ellesmere Port will be crucial to her recovery.

On the page, Andrew said: “We are seeking urgent funds for Christine Mayers, whom on New Year’s Day suffered a tragedy at the hands of an accidental fire in her home. The smoke and fire spread quickly causing horrific damage to her house and belongings, leaving her lucky to escape with her life.

“Please pledge any amount to make sure Christine is able to make a new start in her life after this tragedy. I am positive the support of others will be the crux in her recovery.”

Andrew has set up a Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/christine-mayers?utm_id=2&utm_term=Ddg8y8nM3