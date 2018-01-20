More big names show support for Ellesmere Port boy with terminal cancer

More big names have given their backing to a football competition in aid of an Ellesmere Port boy with terminal cancer.

The Cameron Cup – a tournament arranged to raise funds for 11-year-old Chester FC supporter Cameron Rowley – takes place at the Goals soccer centre on Park Lane, Liverpool, on Sunday, January 28.

All proceeds will go towards 'Cameron's Cause', a fund set up for his family which means they can make special memories with him.

Sports stars and local DJs – including Wayne Rooney, Jamie Carragher, Tony Bellew and Liam Hincks – have been helping organiser Andy Laird, a family friend of the Rowleys, promote the tournament by posting pictures and video messages on social media.

And the latest to give their backing are pop star Pixie Lott and Everton footballer Leighton Baines.

England international Baines posed with a poster promoting the event, while Lott recorded a special video message for Cameron.

In it, the Boys and Girls singer says: "Cameron, I just wanted to let you know I'm thinking of you and sending you all my love. Keep fighting and stay strong."

Speaking about the forthcoming tournament, she adds: "Everyone, I urge you to get behind this and show all of your support."

Event organiser Andy has a network of contacts and is an experienced fundraiser, having laid on similar events in the past. He is delighted with the response so far to the Cameron Cup.

The open age section of the tournament is full up, with 36 teams taking part. There are still some slots available for any ladies teams interested, or teams in the under 14, 15, 16 age groups.

Granada Reports plan to send a crew to the tournament, which kicks off at noon, to film the day's events.

Oaks Primary School pupil Cameron has desmoplastic round cell tumour, a rare form of cancer which affects only two to three people in every 500,000. Doctors have been unable to rid him of the disease he has been fighting bravely for three years, meaning the treatment he is receiving now is aimed purely at prolonging and improving the quality of his life.

Tragically, Cameron's mother Jacqueline is battling an incurable brain tumour – so the pair are determined to make as many special memories as they can together.

Next Sunday's competition will include raffles and auctions of sporting memorabilia. Items on offer include a signed Jamie Carragher shirt, signed Everton shirt and a football boot signed by former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia.

Anyone wishing to enter teams, donate items or find out more about the event can contact Andy Laird via email at: andylaird@blueyonder.co.uk.

Donations can be made in advance HERE.