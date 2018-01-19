Firefighters say safety device stopped fire at Chester tower block being far more serious

A PORTABLE water misting unit contained a fire and alerted residents at a tower block in Chester and prevented a more serious incident.

A fire broke out on the tenth floor of the flats, in which some vulnerable people are housed, earlier this month.

The fire had started in a waste bin inside one of the flats – and firefighters believe the incident could have been much worse.

Fortunately, the property in Francis Court had been fitted with a portable missing unit which was triggered when the fire broke out.

As a result of the device, the fire was contained until crews arrived at the scene and firefighters were quickly able to put out the fire with a small amount of water.

In the wake of the incident, Cheshire’s firefighters are urging carers and landlords to consider the provision of portable water misting units, particularly for their most vulnerable people.

Nick Evans, head of Cheshire’s Fire Prevention team, said: “Early detection is key and devices like this can prove vital, specifically in cases which involve some of the most vulnerable residents in our communities.

“This case involved a fire in flat which was already fitted with a portable sprinkler mist suppression unit.

“The device had activated instantly, alerting the residents to the fact that a fire had broken out, whilst also emitting a fine water mist which helped to contain the fire until crews arrived at the scene.”

Portable water misting units are small devices which are totally self-contained and can simply be plugged into the nearest socket. In the event of a fire they act as both a smoke alarm and also suppress fire, helping to prevent them from spreading.

Nick added: “On this occasion the device proved vital in raising the alarm containing the fire until crews arrived at the scene; ensuring that the fire did not spread and preventing any injuries from occurring.

“I truly believe that had this device not been fitted the outcome could have been far worse.”

Carers and landlords looking for more information about the devices are urged to contact the fire prevention team on 01606 86 8490.