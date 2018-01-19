Concerns raised over woman, 20, last seen at Chester Railway Station

CONCERNS have been raised for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Jannatul Fardus Chawdhury has been missing from her home in Prestatyn, North Wales, since Monday, January 15.

Shewas last seen at Chester Railway Station at 4pm on Monday, January 15 where it is believed she boarded a train for London Euston.

Local officer PC Kiera Williams of North Wales Police said: "Together with Jannatul’s family we are increasingly concerned for her welfare due to her being unfamiliar with the area and not being able to converse well in English.

"Jannatul left her home making what would appear to be only short term arrangements and with no known associates for support.

"Our enquiries show possible links to the London area but we also need the public’s help."

Jannatul is an Asian female from Bangladesh with long black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5ft 4in and slim and was last seen wearing a black puffa style jacket, dark coloured trousers or jeans and a light/beige coloured headscarf.

Jannatul was also wearing orange and white sketcher shoes and carried a small gold handbag with across the body strap and a large bag possibly light blue in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, ref: Itrace 19663.