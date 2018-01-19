Chester Blue Coat School is good, say inspectors

Chester Blue Coat Primary has been commended by Ofsted education inspectors following their inspection carried out in December.

Lead inspector Ahmed Marikar gave a ‘good’ mark to the Walpole Street school and recognised that it is ambitious for its pupils and continues to improve.

He noted that pupils make strong progress by the end of Key Stage 2, which is significantly above the national average, and said the children are well prepared for secondary education.

Many parents said they would recommend the school to others and one parent commented: “My child has come on leaps and bounds. Teachers really care about the children.”

In a letter to parents, Mr Marikar commented on the inclusive and caring community at the school and remarked on the “exemplary” behaviour of pupils.

He says the school has a “crystal clear” vision when it comes to building “independent and resilient” learners and that high expectations are shared by all.

Headteacher Vince O’Brien said: “The inspection report is an accurate summary of our school and we are pleased that our continued drive to do the best for all our children has been praised.”

Christine Russell, the former Chester MP who chairs the school’s governing body, said: “We are very proud of the achievements of our children and delighted that Ofsted acknowledges the high standards of teaching and the quality of the learning environment.”

Meanwhile, the school has welcomed a wide range of visitors to inspire the children in their future careers during Aspirations Week.

Visitors included a dentist, zoo ranger, architect, engineer and the TV editor of Match of the Day. The Sheriff of Chester, Cllr Jane Mercer, was also a special guest.

The visitors talked about their work and how they achieved their ambitions, encouraging the children to talk about their own futures too.

Mr O’Brien said: “The week has proven to be very popular with children as they discussed their aspirations and how they might achieve them.”