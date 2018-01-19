'Boycie' actor John Challis to spill the beans on Only Fools and Horses when he comes to Chester

ONE of the nation’s best-loved character actors John Challis – known to millions as “Boycie” in Only Fools and Horses - is coming to Chester to reveal the secrets of the nation’s favourite sitcom.

Boycie, aka John Challis, is visiting 14 theatres and arts centres to talk about Only Fools And Horses – the show consistently named the UK’s favourite situation comedy.

Fans can enjoy an intimate evening with Mr Challis in a one-off show called Only Fools And Boycie.

John Challis with his book Being Boycie

John will meet fans afterwards in a post-show “meet’n’greet” to pose for selfies and sign autographs.

The national treasure will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his dazzling career.

Having worked with some of the biggest names in show business, he will be spilling the beans about Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

He will also describe his encounters with friends and fellow performers like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best as well as recalling tales from his time in Doctor Who, in which he played the villainous Scorby in the classic Seeds of Doom storyline starring Tom Baker’s fourth Doctor. He will also entertain the audience with accounts of his time on Coronation Street and other TV classics.

in recent years he has returned to the screen to play Captain Peacock in BBC’s reboot of Are You Being Served and Monty in ITV’s smash hit comedy Benidorm.

John Challis is known to millions of comedy fans as Boycie

Mr Challis will also meet fans after the show to sign autographs and pose for pictures, while signing copies of his autobiography, Being Boycie, and novel, Reggie: A Stag At Bay.

John Challis will take the stage at The Forum Studio Theatre, Hamilton Place, Chester, on Saturday, March 31.

For tickets contact the theatre on 01244 341296(box office hours 10am-1pm Tuesday to Friday)or visit www.ents24.com/uk/tour-dates/john-challis