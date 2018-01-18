Warning over Cheshire West council tax scam

FRAUDSTERS pretending to be council staff are calling residents to offer them a bogus tax refund before asking for bank details.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Trading Standards officers are warning people to be aware of the council tax scam after becoming aware of a number of cases across the borough.

The scam sees householders told they have been placed in the wrong council tax bracket and are due a refund.

The bogus caller goes on to ask for personal details from the resident including bank account details.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “Cheshire West and Chester Council would never telephone residents in this way to advise of a council tax reduction.

"Never give personal details over the phone, and under no circumstances give out bank account or credit card details.

"We urge everyone to be on their guard when they receive any cold call, which can initially appear to be official and genuine. Fraudsters are always thinking up new ideas to separate people from their hard earned cash."

For further advice or information on this issue or any other Trading Standards matter call Consumer Direct on 08454 040506.