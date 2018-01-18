Thief jailed for stealing meat and cleaning products from Chester supermarkets

A MAN from Chester has been jailed for a string of offences that included shoplifting and assaulting a police officer whilst still on probation for previous convictions.

Robert John Murphy, 32, of Wordsworth Crescent, Blacon, pleaded guilty to three charges of theft from a shop as well as assaulting and obstructing a police officer.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison and ordered to pay compensation costs to the three shops totalling £124.25.

Chester Magistrates Court heard that on January 3 this year Murphy stole cleaning products worth £27.50 from Iceland.

Just over a week later, on January 11, he swiped meat worth £30 from Co-op and then on January 14 he walked into Sainsbury's in the city and stole more meat products worth £76.95.

It was on the date of the last offence that he assaulted PC Henry Othen.