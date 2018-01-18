New Chester 10k race fills up in days

Athletes were in a real rush to sign up to a new road race on Chester’s sporting calendar.

The inaugural Chester 10k, on Sunday, March 4, has sold out its 2,000 places in just 14 days.

Many of the runners tackling the 6.2 mile course will be using it as preparation for the Essar Chester Half Marathon being held on Sunday, April 29.

Places are filling fast for the 37th running of the half marathon, which also sells out every year. The organisers are inviting runners interested to come along to the next training run on Sunday, February 4, at Total Fitness in Chester.

Joint Race Organiser Andy White said: “We pride ourselves on the support that we give to runners. At Total Fitness, we will be joined by our pace runners, who will be helping people achieve their goal on race day, whether that is finishing a new distance or achieving a particular time.”

Fellow race organiser Chris Hulse added: “The interest in our city-based races has been enthusiastic to say the least and, with the right preparation, runners used to shorter distances can comfortably rise to the 13.1 mile challenge. We are in the middle of a new running boom as more and more people take to the streets. This is reflected by the rise in the number of people entering our events.”

Both the Chester 10k and the Essar Chester 2018 Half Marathon finish outside Chester’s historic Town Hall and cathedral, with a fantastic welcome and support from the crowds.

For further information about the races and training runs, visit www.activeleisureevents.co.uk.