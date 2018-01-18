Neighbour intervened to stop Chester student's violent attack on ex-partner

A CHESTER student told his ex-girlfriend 'I'm going to kill you' before straddling and throttling her, a court heard.

The victim, Olivia Payne, believes it was only the timely intervention of a neighbour that saved her from being killed by Thomas Keightley, 21, on January 2 this year.

Keith Williams had heard the commotion and burst into Miss Payne's bedroom and tackled the defendant, who then tried to bite him.

Keightley, of Hayes Park in the city, today pleaded guilty to assaulting both Miss Payne and Mr Williams but claims it was never his intention to kill his ex-partner of two years.

Over the course of two hearings this month, Chester Magistrates Court heard the couple had split up around three months prior to the attack but the defendant wanted to rekindle the relationship.

He then flew into a rage after he heard Miss Payne had started seeing someone else, broke down the front door of her student home and violently assaulted her.

Prosecutor Rob Youds said Keightley had thrown her belongings around her bedroom, and even picked up a dog she had been looking after and hurled the animal against the window.

With bruises to her face clearly visible, Miss Payne sat defiantly at the back of the court room during the first hearing, on January 4, as Keightley repeatedly pleaded for forgiveness from the dock.

Outlining the case, Mr Youds said the the pair had been working at The Commercial Hotel pub in the city before the incident took place.

They met at the University of Chester and had been seeing each other for several years during which the defendant was subject to mood swings, and would sometimes “scream and shout, punch walls and throw things around”.

In October last year he chose to end the relationship having accepted he had mental health issues.

Miss Payne later heard he was interested in someone else and chose to move on, the court heard.

However, during the Christmas period Keightley decided he wanted to resurrect the relationship and attempted to “win her back”.

She blocked him on social media but he persisted in contacting her, telling her “you're killing me; I'm going to die”, before threatening to stand in front of an oncoming car.

On January 1 he found out that she had begun a new relationship and blamed his boss, Olivia Knight, for failing to tell him.

Following a meeting about redundancies at the pub, Keightley then used a key to scratch an obscene word into the bonnet of Miss Knight's car.

On January 2 he went to Miss Payne's house and kicked down the front door.

Mr Youds said the defendant had then grabbed her around the neck and pushed her back against the door, banging her head.

“He picked the dog up by its scruff and threw it against the window,” Mr Youds said.

“He straddled her and both his hands were gripping her neck. She was trying to scream. He kept saying 'I'm going to kill you'. She fought her way out of his grip and was fearing for her life.

“The neighbour, Mr Williams, then burst in and intervened. The defendant tried to bite him.”

Keightley, who is originally from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was arrested that afternoon.

Mr Youds told the court: “She [Miss Payne] feels that had the neighbour not intervened this would have been a much more serious charge.”

Keightley also pleaded guilty to criminal damage and to one charge of sending a threatening message to another woman on January 1.

He will be sentenced next month following the preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Probation Service.