Former Chester sea cadets sergeant Ian Harrison cleared of historical sex abuse charges

A FORMER Chester sea cadets sergeant has been found not guilty of historical sex abuse against two teenage boys.

Ian Harrison, 53, broke down in tears at Chester Crown Court this afternoon as the jury returned unanimous verdicts for all 13 charges of indecent assault.

There were celebrations and applause from his wife, friends and family as he was allowed to leave the dock a free man.

In a brief statement to The Standard after the proceedings had finished, Mr Harrison's family said: “We'd just like to thank everyone for their support – family, friends and neighbours. It has made a big difference and it's what has got us through these last 18 months.”

The two complainants – who are now both adults – alleged that Mr Harrison had molested them at his former home in Chester, on camp trips, training exercises and in the city barracks on New Crane Street.

But the retired bus driver and former Royal Marine reservist, of Staffin Avenue, Ellesmere Port, was cleared of all charges following a six-day trial.