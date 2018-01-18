Fallen trees causing delays and disruption on the roads

HIGH winds are causing disruption on the roads throughout Cheshire this morning.

Cheshire Police have received lots of calls about fallen trees overnight and this morning (Thursday, January 18).

This morning, Cheshire Police tweeted: “Numerous logs coming into the force control room overnight for fallen trees across the county, be rest assured that special branch will be out to assist .... #greatbritishweather”

Those travelling to work and school in Ellesmere Port and Chester this morning have faced disruption.

A fallen tree near the Strawberry Roundabout in Ellesmere Port has caused tailbacks on the A5032 Chester Road in both directions.