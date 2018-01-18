Chester woman seeks extra protection against abusive ex-partner

A MAN has been seen peering through the window of the Chester pub where his ex-partner works despite a restraining order against him, a court heard.

Natasha Mealor appeared at Chester Magistrates Court today to ask for an amendment to the order that would ban Jamie Morgan from entering the area around the Victoria Pub, Watergate Street.

The case was adjourned until next Wednesday (January 24) to allow details of the new restrictions to be sent to Morgan, who did not attend court.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said door staff and regulars at the pub had seen Morgan looking through the window to see if Miss Mealor was working.

The original restraining order was made after he was convicted of sending threatening messages to her and another woman.

It also emerged that Morgan, 34, of Catherine Street, Chester, had received a 16 month prison sentence at Chester Crown Court in 2015 for threatening to kill a former partner.