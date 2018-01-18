Application to test Ellesmere Port rock formations for gas recommended for approval

A planning application which would allow tests to be carried out on the ground underneath Ellesmere Port has been recommended for approval.

Energy firm IGas want to test rock formations via an already-drilled well on their Portside site, in the town's dockland area. Their aim is to find out whether the area could produce gas but anti-fracking campaigners say the tests would pave the way for the controversial practice of fracking to take place at the site. More than 1,400 objections have been lodged against the application.

Councillors will decide next week whether to grant planning consent, with members of the Frack Free Coalition due to march through Chester prior to the meeting taking place.

A statement from IGas said: "IGas is pleased that the planning officer has recommended that Chester West and Chester Council’s planning and licensing committee grant planning consent for the application to carry out further tests on the rock formation encountered in the Ellesmere Port-1 well, drilled in late 2014, including a flow test, to better understand the volumes of gas it contains.

"IGas businesses have been drilling wells and producing oil and gas safely and in an environmentally responsible manner for over 30 years and we will continue to uphold the highest standards in the future."

IGas were granted the required environmental permit by the Environment Agency in November.

The planning meeting will take place on Thursday, January 25 at the HQ building in Chester. At 3pm, protesters will gather at the Town Hall before embarking on a march to the HQ building in time for the start of the meeting at 4pm.

IGas are also in the process of applying for planning permission to frack for shale gas at another of their North Cheshire sites, off Grinsome Road near Elton.